FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid Monday on tap with chance for isolated storms

It is Monday, July 25, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Thunderstorms move in this morning as we get close to sunrise, but only for the northern half of the Heartland. These storms are bringing heavy rain, as much as 2 inches per hour. Brian expects them to fizzle out by late morning, but they could rebuild this afternoon. As for the summer heat, it’s backing off a little. No heat advisories are in effect for today, but it will still be very warm and humid with the heat index in the 90s and 100s. FIRST ALERT: The weekend is looking stormy.

Making Headlines:

Major blast: Time is ticking down for a blast in western Kentucky. Crews will demolish parts of the Old Eggners Ferry Bridge this morning. Traffic will be halted in the area around 6:15 a.m. WATCH the explosion live.

Deadly shooting: At least two people are dead and at least 17 injured in a shooting outside a Fort Myers, FL nightclub. Witnesses said as many as 30 gunshots could be heard outside the Club Blu Bar and Grill,which was hosting a "teen night."

Under investigation: Charges will likely be filed against an Illinois man who allegedly pulled a gun on man and son inside a Paducah movie theater. The incident happened Saturday at the Cinemark Theater where a fight broke out inside the theater.

Search continues: A man wanted by police in Florida is believed to be in Southeast Missouri. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Bryan D. McDowell, 35, is currently wanted on warrants out of Clearwater, Florida.

Kicking off: The Democratic National Convention gets underway Monday in Philadelphia with much bigger demonstrations than the Republican convention and much higher temperatures as the region copes with an oppressive heat wave.

