Crews blow up portion of old Eggners Ferry Bridge

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
AURORA, KY (KFVS) -

Pleasure boats may pass under the short spans of Old Eggners Ferry Bridge, but tow boat traffic blocked for at least another day following the demolition of the bridge.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an inspection of the two remaining short spans of the bridge, and the approach spans, indicate they are safe for pleasure boat traffic to resume while the contractor works to remove steel from the four main spans from the bottom of Kentucky Lake.

Todd said the four main spans were dropped into the lake on Monday morning by the explosive detonation.

Demolition crews blew up a portion of the old Eggners Ferry Bridge early on Monday morning, July 25.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet halted traffic on the New US 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge so that the bridge could be imploded. 

All traffic on the New US 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge was halted from about 6:15 a.m. to about 7:35 a.m., Monday, to allow explosives demolition on the Old Eggners Ferry Bridge immediately upstream from the new bridge.

This 30-minute halt in traffic is to allow final preparations for a detonation of explosives. Once the truss on the old bridge has been imploded, the demolition crew will check the new bridge for possible blast debris before highway traffic is restored.

According to the Transportation Cabinet, it is now safe for pleasure boaters to resume traffic near the bridge.

A detail of the blast is as follows:

  • Blast scheduled for 6:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25
  • U.S. 68/KY 80 will be closed to all traffic from 6:15 a.m. to 6:45 a.m.
  • Spans B, C (navigational channel), D and E will be imploded with explosives
  • Spans A and F will be lifted and removed by cranes at a later date
  • There will be a blast radius clear zone of 1,000 feet
  • Marshall and Trigg county emergency services along with Marshall County Sheriff's office will patrol the lake to enforce the clear zone
  • Immediately following the demolition, cranes will move into place and start retrieving steel from the lake bottom

Kenlake State Resort Park, which overlooks the bridge on the Marshall County side, made the park amphitheater available for spectators who wanted to watch the implosion on Monday morning.

