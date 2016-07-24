McCracken Co. man facing multiple charges after leading deputies on chase

A McCracken County, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he led them on a chase.

Michael D. Sampson, 43, of Paducah, was charged with speeding 26 miles or more over the speed limit, two counts of disregarding the stop sign, four counts of disregarding traffic control device, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second offense driving DUI suspended license (aggravated circumstances), second offense operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, failure to produce an insurance card and no registration receipt.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, a deputy on a routine patrol on Chester Hack Drive in Paducah saw a 1997 Honda passenger and its five occupants behaving suspiciously.

While turning around, the deputy said he saw the car, driven by 43-year-old Michael D. Sampson of Paducah, speed up rapidly and drive through two stop signs.

The deputy tried to stop the car but said Sampson did not yield for the deputy and other deputies as he led them toward Husbands Road.

As Sampson turned onto John L. Puryear Drive from Husbands Road, deputies tried to box Sampson in to prevent him from merging onto Interstate 24.

According to deputies, Sampson veered off the road and into a grassy media area before reentering the eastbound off-ramp going west. As he did so, deputies say a front-seat passenger rolled out of the front passenger door.

Deputies say the passenger later told them that he feared for his life due to Sampson's reckless behavior. They say the passenger had minor abrasions and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to deputies, Sampson continued a short distance up the off-ramp before leaving the road again where he became stuck in a muddy ditch.

Sampson was taken into custody and the other passengers were detained briefly.

During the investigation, deputies say they learned Sampson had brass knuckles and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and other substances. They say he was also driving on a DUI suspended driver's license.

