Get fit tip: Exercises to ease lower back pain - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Get fit tip: Exercises to ease lower back pain

Written by Amanda Hanson, Anchor
Connect
Source: KFVS (lunge &reach) Source: KFVS (lunge &reach)
Source: KFVS (skater) Source: KFVS (skater)
Source: KFVS (reverse lunge on a step) Source: KFVS (reverse lunge on a step)
Source: KFVS (hip rotator) Source: KFVS (hip rotator)
Source: KFVS (duck stance) Source: KFVS (duck stance)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Do you suffer with low back pain? 

If the answer is yes, there are exercises that can help ease the pain. 

Although surprising, fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson said lower back pain often occurs because the muscles connected to the lower back muscles are not working properly.

“Strengthening the gluts helps to prevent and even cure low back pain,” Crowson said. 

Crowson said the first thing you have to do is wake up those muscles.

1.    Duck stance: Stand up straight with your heels together and feet turned out rotating the hips the externally. Repeat 7 to 8 times.

“You will feel as you start to do that the glut muscles fire up,” Crowson said.

2.    Hip rotator: Lay on one side with the bottom leg straight and the top leg bent just below the inside of the straight knee. 

It’s important to keep your hips stacked and not let yourself roll back.  

From there, lift the top leg back opening up the hips forming a right triangle. 

Do 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps. 

Repeat on the opposite side.

After waking up the gluts, you can begin strengthening the muscles. 

1.    Reverse lunge on a step: Standing on the step, step back with your left foot and rotate your torso to the right.  

Do 2 to 3 sets of 10-12 reps.  

Repeat on the other side. 

2.    Skater: This exercise requires a small exercise ball. 

Lift one leg out to the side placing the inside of your foot on the ball.

From there, bend your standing leg into a squat keeping your weight in your heel and your knee over your toes.

Repeat on the other side. 

3.    Lunge and reach:  Lunge backward with your right foot.

As you do that, reach down towards the right side touching your right hand to the floor and reaching you left arm straight up.

Come back to the starting position and repeat. 
 
Complete the exercise on both sides. 

For you have a fitness question, send a Facebook message or e-mail to Amanda Hanson.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Dry, chilly day with breezy conditions

    First Alert: Dry, chilly day with breezy conditions

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-03-21 11:13:37 GMT
    Winds are still blowing through the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)Winds are still blowing through the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
    Winds are still blowing through the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)Winds are still blowing through the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs will only top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s with breezy conditions. Winds will be from the North, Northwest, gusting over 20mph at times. 

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs will only top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s with breezy conditions. Winds will be from the North, Northwest, gusting over 20mph at times. 

  • What you need to know March 21

    What you need to know March 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:43 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:43:25 GMT
    Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)
    Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 21. First Alert Forecast We have a dry but chilly day ahead. 

    Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 21. First Alert Forecast We have a dry but chilly day ahead. 

  • FIRST ALERT: Rain and possible snow for portions of the Heartland

    FIRST ALERT: Rain and possible snow for portions of the Heartland

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:22:39 GMT
    We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times (Source: Pixabay)We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times (Source: Pixabay)
    Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)

    Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.

    Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

    Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:44:07 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:12 AM EDT2018-03-21 11:12:47 GMT
    (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...(Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    •   
Powered by Frankly