Get fit tip: Exercises to ease lower back pain

Do you suffer with low back pain?

If the answer is yes, there are exercises that can help ease the pain.

Although surprising, fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson said lower back pain often occurs because the muscles connected to the lower back muscles are not working properly.

“Strengthening the gluts helps to prevent and even cure low back pain,” Crowson said.

Crowson said the first thing you have to do is wake up those muscles.

1. Duck stance : Stand up straight with your heels together and feet turned out rotating the hips the externally. Repeat 7 to 8 times.

“You will feel as you start to do that the glut muscles fire up,” Crowson said.

2. Hip rotator : Lay on one side with the bottom leg straight and the top leg bent just below the inside of the straight knee.

It’s important to keep your hips stacked and not let yourself roll back.

From there, lift the top leg back opening up the hips forming a right triangle.

Do 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Repeat on the opposite side.

After waking up the gluts, you can begin strengthening the muscles.

1. Reverse lunge on a step : Standing on the step, step back with your left foot and rotate your torso to the right.

Do 2 to 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

Repeat on the other side.

2. Skater : This exercise requires a small exercise ball.

Lift one leg out to the side placing the inside of your foot on the ball.

From there, bend your standing leg into a squat keeping your weight in your heel and your knee over your toes.

Repeat on the other side.

3. Lunge and reach: Lunge backward with your right foot.

As you do that, reach down towards the right side touching your right hand to the floor and reaching you left arm straight up.

Come back to the starting position and repeat.



Complete the exercise on both sides.

For you have a fitness question, send a Facebook message or e-mail to Amanda Hanson.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.