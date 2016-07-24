MSHP announces sobriety checkpoint for Cape Girardeau Co.

Authorities will set up a sobriety checkpoint in Cape Girardeau County sometime in the month of August, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.



"Driving while impaired continues to be a major contributing factor to traffic crashes," Captain Jeffrey Vitale, commanding officer of Troop E in Poplar Bluff, stated. "We are committed to protecting the public from these drivers."

In 2015, 872 people died in Missouri traffic crashes; preliminary statistics show nearly 25 percent of the deaths were caused by impaired driving, according to MSHP.

The announcement from MSHP did not give a specific date as to when or where the sobriety checkpoint will take place.

Troopers from the highway patrol will team up with local authorities to set up the checkpoint.