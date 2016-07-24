Two-vehicle collision in McCracken Co. sends 1 to hospital

McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an injury collision on Lone Oak Road on Sunday, July 23.

Deputies said the the collision occurred around 1:45 p.m., and upon arrival, an investigation revealed that Laurie Reed, 40, of Paducah, Kentucky, was driving a 2016 Kia southbound on Lone Oak Road. Reed said she failed to notice that Samuel Watso, 23, also of Paducah, was stopped at a traffic light in his 2001 Chevrolet Silverado and struck Watso in the rear end.

Reed received minor injuries and was taken by Mercy Regional to a local Hospital.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Lone Oak Fire Department, Vanzant’s Towing and Mercy Regional.

