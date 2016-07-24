Kids Carnival benefit to be hosted in Murphysboro, IL

A Kids Carnival is set to be hosted on Sunday, July 31 at Longfellow Park in Murphysboro, Illinois to benefit Rhonda Robinson and her battle with cancer.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and will consist of games, books sale, face painting, a bounce house, bake sale, toy raffles, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, photo booth, food and drinks.

Food tickets can be bought it advance for $8. A hot dog, chips, drink and dessert may be purchased with the ticket.

Raffle and game tickets are 1 for $1, or 15 for $10.

Contact Jessica at (618)-967-5556 or Melissa at (618)-713-6410 for additional information or to purchase tickets.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 20156KFVS. All rights reserved.