Artist Peter 'Wolf' Toth travels to Paducah, KY to fix Wacinton sculpture

The Paducah Parks Services Department has invited the artist who created the famous Wacinton wood sculpture to help determine a plan to re-stabilize it.

Wacinton is located on Park Avenue in Noble Park. Peter “Wolf” Toth hand-chiseled the sculpture from a local 56,000 pound Red Oak.

On November 3, 2015, a large portion of the headdress fell to the ground. It has since been in storage.

Toth will begin assessing Wacinton’s internal rot on Tuesday, July 26.

He plans to clean it out, stabilize it and seal it.

The Paducah Power System has volunteered to set poles around the structure to be used in the stabilization process.

Toth will then make a determination if the headdress can be reattached.

Since the 1970s, Toth has traveled around the country and Canada creating enormous sculptures that honor Native Americans. The collection is called the "Trail of the Whispering Giants."

Toth has had to address the deterioration of sculptures in other states.

“In some states, the statues have had extensive insect and fungus decay caused by water seeping into the top and base of the statue," Toth said. "I would like to tell you that even in the worst case scenario, there is hope. I have restored a number of my ailing statues, adding decades, and potentially centuries to their life-span.”

Toth is asking for volunteer assistance from people with sculpting and/or woodworking skills.

If you would like to volunteer, please first contact the Parks Department at 270-444-8508.

Wacinton, which means to have understanding, honors the Chickasaw Indians who lived and hunted in the region until the Jackson Purchase in 1818.

The sculpture was dedicated on May 26, 1985.

The Parks Department would like to thank the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau for assisting with Toth’s accommodations while he in Paducah.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.