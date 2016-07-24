Man badly injured in Sikeston, MO after chain snaps off large container

A man was badly injured after being hit with a chain that broke off of a large container in Sikeston, Missouri on Saturday, July 23.

According to Sikeston DPS Captain Jim McMillen, a man was on a large container Saturday morning at the Jaycees Rodeo grounds while it was being moved about 12 feet off the ground.

The chain used to help move the container broke off and struck the man.

He then fell to the ground. The man suffered some head trauma and broken bones, according to McMillen.

The man is not paralyzed, but does have a bad concussion. He is currently in stable at a local hospital.

