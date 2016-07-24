'Unity in the Community!' event to be held in Poplar Bluff, MO

A local church in the Heartland is looking to take a stand together by holding an event called "Unity for our Community!"

Unlimited Ministries, a church in Poplar Bluff, is hosting the event, inviting the public to join together in unity through prayer.

"Let us take a stand as ONE in unity and pray over our homes, our families, our friends, our service men and women, our communities, our town, and our nation," organizers stated on its Facebook page.

The event will be held on Sunday, August 7 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Poplar Bluff Courthouse.

For more information, you can click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.