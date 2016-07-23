IL man accused of pulling gun inside Paducah movie theater turns self in

An Illinois man who allegedly pulled a gun on Saturday morning inside a movie theater in Paducah, Kentucky has been arrested.

Paducah police were told Saturday morning that John Grabinski, 64, of Ozark, Ill., began cursing at a patron's 14-year-old son for kicking the back of his seat in the Cinemark Theater.

The man said he interceded and he and Grabinski began arguing. He and several witnesses said Grabinski pushed him, and the two began fighting.

The man and other witnesses said Grabinski was knocked to the ground, then got up with a handgun.

Police say others in the theater saw the gun and began running for the exit. Three men, including theater employees and patrons, escorted Grabinski from the theater and were outside with him with officers arrived.

According to police, this was the only theater in the building affected by the incident. The movie-goers who ran during the fight were let back in.

Grabinski was barred from Cinemark property.

Grabinski turned himself in late on Tuesday night and was arrested on warrants charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault and menacing.

He was released on $2,500 cash bond.

