Single-vehicle crash in McCracken Co. sends 1 to hospital

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5000 block of Epperson Road for a single-vehicle injury collision on Saturday, July 23.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday when Robert Pandolfi, 38, of Paducah, Kentucky, was driving his 1999 Ford F-150 southbound on Epperson Road.

Pandolfi attempted to move over to the right side of the roadway to give room to a truck from Aces Tree Service. Pandolfi dropped off the right shoulder of the roadway, struck a culvert and over corrected, causing him to run into an electric pole.

Pandolfi was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Reidland Farley Faire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance Service, Jackson Purchase Energy and Paducah Ford.

