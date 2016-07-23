Cape PD: Man wanted in FL possibly in Cape Girardeau

A man wanted by police in Florida is believed to be in Southeast Missouri.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Bryan D. McDowell, 35, is currently wanted on warrants out of Clearwater, Florida on the charges of preventing or obstructing extinguishing of a fire and tampering with physical evidence.

McDowell is believed to be in the Cape Girardeau area.

These warrants carry a full extradition. If you have any information on the location of McDowell, you're asked to call police immediately.

You can also call the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313, text "CAPEPD" to 847411, or download the "CapePD Tips" app via Android or iPhone.

