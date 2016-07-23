Arlington, KY man arrested on drug, assault charges

Kentucky State Police say an Arlington, Kentucky man is behind bars on drug and assault charges.

Trooper Cody Cecil was dispatched to the Jackson Purchase ER on Thursday, July 21 after receiving a report of woman who had been hospitalized as a result of an assault. When Trooper Cecil arrived, he met with Peggy L. Roberts, 49, of Arlington, Kentucky. A preliminary investigation revealed that Roberts had been assaulted by her roommate, Harold Edward "Eddie" Turner, 56, also of Arlington. Trooper Cecil obtained an arrest warrant for Turner on the charge of assault in the fourth-degree.

Authorities found Turner at 89 County Road 1219 in Arlington and executed an arrest warrant on him. While doing so, small metallic pipes containing a small amount of methamphetamine were seen in plain sight. Turner was then detained by troopers and a search warrant was obtained and executed on the home. As a result, authorities located multiple items of drug paraphernalia containing methamphetamine residue.

Turner was arrested and charged with assault in the fourth-degree (class A misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree - methamphetamine (class D felony) and drug paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor).

Trooper Cody Cecil said the investigation remains ongoing.

