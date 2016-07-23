Hillary Clinton introduces Sen. Tim Kaine as VP in FL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hillary Clinton introduces Sen. Tim Kaine as VP in FL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Hillary Clinton officially introduced Virginia Sen. Time Kaine as her vice presidential running mate at a campaign stop in Florida on Saturday, July 23.

Clinton announced on Friday, July 22 that Kaine would be her VP, but officially introduced him Saturday.

Kaine spoke to the crown about Clinton and her as a presidential candidate,

“She never backs down,” Kaine said.

Kaine said Clinton stays focused on helping people “that’s what keeps her going”.

Kaine also made references to Clinton's opponent Donald Trump.

“Do you want a “you’re fired” president or a “you’re hired” president?”

