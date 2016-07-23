Perryville Police Department announces special honorary officer

The Perryville Police Department has announced their newest honorary police officer, “Flat Caleb".

Caleb Neely, from Ozark, Missouri, is a 9-year-old young man with autism.

For his birthday, Caleb's wish is to meet as many police officers as he can and learn more about police work.

Since Caleb's mother knew this was an impossible task, she came up with "Flat Caleb".

With the help of Cpl. Jeri Cain and Sgt. Garrett Schott, "Flat Caleb" was “sworn in” as an honorary police officer.

According to Public Information Officer Cpl. Jeri Cain, she hopes that the public will follow "Flat Caleb's" adventure on the police department's Facebook page, where they can also learn more about the department and the job the officers do.

