Murray PD arrest man on felony drug charges

The Murray Police Department is reporting a man was arrested on felony drug charges after officers executed a search warrant at a home in Murray, Kentucky on Thursday, July 21.

During the search of the home, officers found and seized .9 grams of heroin, 48.4 grams of cocaine, 115 dosage units of liquid marijuana and 64.5 grams of marijuana. Officers also seized two pistols, one rifle and $4,125 in cash.

After the search warrant was executed, William Hon, 28, was arrested on the following charges:

Trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, heroin (class D felony)

Trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, cocaine (class D felony)

Trafficking in marijuana (class D felony)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor)

Possession of a fictitious driver’s license (class B misdemeanor)

