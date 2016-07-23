Single vehicle collision in McCracken Co. sends 3 to hospital - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Single vehicle collision in McCracken Co. sends 3 to hospital

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Blandville Road and North Gum Springs Road on Saturday, July 23.

A 911 call came in about 3:26 a.m. on Saturday and the caller reported that a vehicle was overturned with at least three occupants inside.

Upon arrival, deputies found three people outside the vehicle with a fourth still inside. The vehicle was overturned in a creek on its left side. The fourth passenger was able to free herself and climb from the vehicle while deputies assisted.

The driver of the vehicle, Melody Vandriver, 21, of Ledbetter, Kentucky, told authorities that she was driving west on Blandville Road when she attempted to turn around at the intersection of North Gum Springs, thinking that she was going the wrong way. Vandriver pulled into North Gum Springs Rd and was backing onto Blandville Road when she backed off the roadway at the end of a culvert, overturning in a deep creek on the north side of Blandville Road.

Derek Wissinger, 23, of Cairo Illinois, a passenger in the back seat, attempted to jump from the vehicle to safety as the vehicle was overturning and was struck by the vehicle causing minor injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Tanner McElmurry, 21 of Benton, Kentucky, another passenger, escaped with possible injuries and was taken to a local hospital for observation. Erin Sullivan, 21 of Paducah, Kentucky, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Blandville Road was closed for approximately one hour due to the accident. 

