Mt. Vernon, IL man shot, killed in Gary, IN

The Lake County Coroner's Office in Indiana has confirmed that a Mt. Vernon, Illinois man was shot and killed on Friday, July 22.

The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. Friday. Samuel Williams, 20, of Mt. Vernon, and occurred at a home in Gary, Indiana.

Authorities said Williams sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to the Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus Emergency Room in Gary where he later died.

Authorities said Williams' family has been identified and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office, the Lake County Sheriff Department CSI and the Metro Homicide Unit are all investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective George Dickerson of the Lake/Gary Metro Homicide Unit by calling (219)-755-3855.

