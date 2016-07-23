99-year-old Lutheran Home resident takes home pageant crown

Proving that true beauty is ageless, 99-year-old Arabella Stike recently won the crown at the Missouri Health Care Association District 5 Ms. Missouri Nursing Home Pageant held in Miner, Missouri.

Stike, a resident at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau, competed against 11 other competitors from around Southeast Missouri.

As a regional winner, she will now represent the Southeast Missouri Region at the state level during MHCA’s annual convention in August in Branson, Missouri, which hosts the Ms. Missouri Nursing Home Pageant.

“Arabella is a truly beautiful person, inside as much as outside, and the Lutheran Home is so very lucky to include her in our family,” Teresa Brown, RN, RAC-CT, Administrator at the Lutheran Home, said. “District 5 will be very well represented with her wearing this year’s crown.”

This is the 68th year for MHCA’s annual convention, which includes hundreds of representatives of long term care facilities around Missouri.

In addition to the Ms. Missouri Nursing Home Pageant, the event includes a trade show, education sessions, Member Gala, awards ceremony and the induction of the 2015-2016 MHCA Board of Directors.

