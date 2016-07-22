Donations beautify Poplar Bluff Junior High School campus

(adults left to right) Tammy Parker, Ashley Woolard, Bob Case, Andy Luke of Lukescaping and Manager Brandon Woolard; (children, left to right) Charlotte, Jacquelyn and Maddison Woolard

The Poplar Bluff Junior High School campus is a little more beautiful thanks to donations from the community.

Modern Woodmen Chapter 1472 recently donated $400 dollars to the beautification project.

Lukescaping provided the landscaping services.

Together, the donations turned into a string of crepe myrtles planted along the median of a new parking lot at the school.

