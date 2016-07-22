America's largest 3 on 3 basketball tournament coming to Cape Girardeau

Gus Macker, the world's largest 3 on 3 basketball tournament, is returning to Cape Girardeau on July 30 and July 31.

This year's tournament will be held at Arena Park.

Gus Macker basketball, now in its 43rd year, spans three generations of 3 on 3 basketball players finding enjoyment, exercise, competition and community closeness at above-the-rim levels. The tournament is designed so that anyone between the ages of 7 and 70 can play, male or female.

Since 1987, the Macker tour has expanded, holding 972 tournaments with more than 2.2 million players participating.

Games are set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

