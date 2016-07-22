ISP investigating deadly crash in Hamilton Co., IL

The Illinois State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Hamilton County, Illinois on Friday, July 22.

Troopers say the crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. Friday on Dahlgren Road, approximately a half a mile east of Illinois Route 142.

According to authorities, a 17-year-old male was driving westbound on Dahlgren Road when he began to pass the vehicle in front of him. For unknown reasons, the juvenile applied his brakes and slid into the eastbound lane of Dahlgren Road, colliding Nathan D. Anselment, 20, of Dahlgren, Illinois, who was driving a tractor

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Anselment did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

No charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation.

An ISP Crash Reconstruction Officer (C.R.O.) has been assigned to the crash investigation.

In addition, ISP District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, Hamilton County EMA, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, the McLeansboro Police Department, the Dahlgren Fire Department, Harre’s Ambulance Service and Rick’s Towing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.