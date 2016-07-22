7-year-old daughter calls 911 for mother giving birth

Having a baby at the hospital is nerve-racking enough, but what about in your bathroom a month and a half early?

A Mississippi County, Missouri woman said her daughter got her help when she needed it the most.

Sadiqua Hamilton and her 7-year-old daughter Amiya talked about the day little Amora came unexpectedly into the world.

"We definitely didn't plan that, so this was all of her impulse from her," Sadiqua said.

"This was not supposed to happen," Amiya said.

On Friday, July 8, at 8:30 a.m. a 33-weeks-pregnant Sadiqua woke up with pains she did not expect.

"This was definitely contractions because it was coming more frequently," Sadiqua said.

So about 9:17, I screamed for my daughter to come into the bathroom with me, and she was all like 'what' and I was like 'Miya 'and she's like 'what' because she was asleep, and I was like bring my phone and she's like 'I don't know where your phone is.' So I was like 'can you just please bring my phone in here?' So she comes to the bathroom with my phone and I unlock it and dial 911 and I hand her the phone and 'just tell them I need help.'"

Amiya said at first she didn't realize what was going on.

"I wasn't scared, it didn't look like she was having a baby," Amiya said.

But that soon changed as Sadiqua realized baby Amora wasn't going to wait.

"I leaned over to the bathtub, because I could feel her coming, and my water broke," Sadiqua said.

"I was kind of a little scared because I didn't think that my mom was going to have the baby today," Amiya said. "I thought she was supposed to come out the day she was supposed to."

"She was giving the dispatcher my address, and the next thing I knew the baby comes right out, I catch her and wrap her up in a towel."

Sadiqua said she couldn't have delivered Amora without her 7-year-old daughter by her side.

"I think she did a very good job, she's very mature when it came to her calling cause I don't know, I think if I was a 7-year-old I would be like, 'I'm not coming in there,'" she said.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.