Bobcat spotted in Carbondale man's backyard

A man from Carbondale, Illinois spotted a bobcat in his backyard on Friday, July 22.

John Nohl lives near Giant City State Park on Giant City Road in Carbondale.

He said this was the first time he'd seen a bobcat in his yard or near where he lives.

He said he keeps a camera by his back door because they get a lot of deer, coyotes and foxes.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.