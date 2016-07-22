Doniphan man hurt in overnight motorcycle wreck

A Doniphan man managed to escape serious injury in an overnight motorcycle crash.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Wilhelm Stephens was injured around 2:30 a.m. Friday. According to an online crash report. Stephens, 63, was riding his 2003 Honda RC51 on Highway 160 when he struck an animal in the roadway and overturned.

The accident occurred about ten miles west of Briar.

Stephens was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for treatment.

