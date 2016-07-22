Woman wants to say 'thanks' after Cape Girardeau officer buys her meal

A small act of kindness goes a long way.

A viewer sent us a post made on Facebook by Ashley Probst. She wanted to say 'thank you' to an officer.

In the post, Probst asked if anyone knew who drove a certain patrol car because she wanted to thank the officer behind the wheel.

He was in the drive thru in front of her and bought her lunch.

So, we started doing some research.

With a few phone calls, we learned the officer was David Valentine.

When we spoke to Valentine, he seemed surprised that someone was going through such an effort to say 'thank you.'

He said that people in the community often buy lunch for him and other officers.

Valentine said he just wanted to pay it forward.

In the post, Probst said "I was so grateful for the gesture!"

