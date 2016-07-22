Learn how to forage for food at Giant City State Park

If you’ve ever had the urge to forage for food in the great outdoors, here is your opportunity.

Wild edible enthusiast Alex Holmes will present a program called "Eating the Woods", an introduction to wild edible plants, on Saturday August 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Giant City Nature Trail.

The event is open to all ages, but space is limited.

Participants are urged to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated, rain wear and a pen and notepad to take notes.

There is a one-mile hike, as well, so participants are encouraged to wear appropriate shoes.

You can reserve your spot by calling (618)-457-4836.

