8 injured in 5-vehicle crash in McCracken Co.

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department say eight people were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Paducah, Kentucky on Friday, July 22.

Deputies say the crash happened around 11:33 a.m. and say Edward Rice, 77, of Wickliffe, was driving westbound on Blandville Road when he stopped to slow for a vehicle in front of him. Tommy Osteen, 69, of Clinton, was also driving westbound, behind Rice. Max Robinson IV, 31, Mounds City Illinois, was driving westbound and struck Osteen in the rear, knocking him into Rice.

Harry Garner, 50, of Wickliffe, was also driving westbound when he encountered the collision. He swerved to the left to avoid the wreck. After coming to a stop, Garner backed his vehicle back in line behind Robinson. Beulah Moreland, 64, of Lovelaceville, was also in the westbound lane and, unable to stop, struck Garner, knocking him into the rear Robinson.

Osteen was the only occupant in his vehicle and was taken to Baptist Health Paducah with minor injuries. Amanda Harned, 36, of Paducah, a passenger in Robinson’s vehicle was taken to Lourdes Hospital with minor injuries. Garner and his passenger, Deana Garner, 26, of Wickliffe, were also taken to Lourdes Hospital for minor injuries. Moreland was taken to Baptist Health Paducah with minor injuries. Lola Doyle, 42 of Paducah, Beulah Doyle, 8 of Paducah, and Sabrina Doyle, 16, of Paducah, were all passengers in Moreland’s vehicle and were taken to Lourdes Hospital with minor injuries. Rice was not injured in the collision.

Robinson was cited for not having insurance on his vehicle. Blandville Road was closed for a little more than an hour for investigation and clean-up.

