Friday afternoon storms cause damage, power outage in Murray, KY

The storms that blew through Murray, Kentucky caused some damage and power outages.

According to reports, the roof of a home was blown off on North 4th street.

Lightning is believed to have hit a substation which knocked out power to the entire city for a short time.

There were also reports of two trees down.

