Man arrested for starting a fire in a Paducah hotel

A Tennessee man is behind bars, accused of starting a fire at the Thrifty Inn hotel on Thursday night.

The hotel is on Hinkleville Road near Interstate 24.

Officers were called to the hotel just before midnight.

When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a room.

According to the department, everyone inside was evacuated.

The man registered to the room, Michael Rhodes, 23, of Sardis, Tenn. told investigators he'd been drinking.

He reportedly admitted to starting a fire in a trash can in his room.

Two officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

Rhodes faces a charge of first degree arson.

