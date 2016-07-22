Clinton holds rally in Tampa, Fla.

Hillary Clinton attended a rally in Tampa, Florida on Friday, July 22.

The Hillary for Virginia team announced Friday on Twitter that she would be making her pick public "soon," along with a number to text for people who want to be first to know. Sources told the Associated Press that Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine is the frontrunner for her vice presidential choice.

