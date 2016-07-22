Cape Girardeau Riverfront Market closing early Saturday due to heat

The Cape Riverfront Market will close early on Saturday, July 23 due to the excessive heat.

The market, located in downtown Cape Girardeau on S. Spanish, will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. It is usually open on Saturdays May through October from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, you can click here to follow the market's Facebook page.

