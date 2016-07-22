4 injured in crash on US 45 south of Wayne Co., IL

Four people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on US 45 south of Wayne County, Illinois on Friday morning, July 22.

According to the preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police, at around 7:35 a.m. Teresa J. Smith, of Fairfield, Ill., was going southbound on US 45, less than a mile south of Wayne County 1500N, in a silver 2009 Jeep.

Police say heavy rain was reported to be coming down and there was some water on the road surface.

According to police, Smith drove through some of that water at an unsafe speed and lost control of the Jeep. It crossed the center line and went into the northbound lane.

A 44-year-old McLeansboro, Ill. man was driving a white 1998 Mack semi-truck with a flatbed trailer northbound on US 45 at that time.

Police say Smith's Jeep hit the semi and they went off of the road.

Both drivers and Smith's two passengers, a 17 year old and a 26-year-old woman, both of Cisne, Ill., were taken to an area hospital with reportedly minor injuries.

Smith was cited for driving too fast for road conditions and driving an uninsured vehicle.

