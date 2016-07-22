Murray, KY man accused of having child porn

A Murray, Kentucky man is accused of child porn after a nine-month investigation.

David A. Burris, 49, was charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performances by a minor.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, the investigating began in October 2015 after a deputy received a complaint about the child porn.

The investigation led to a search of Burris' home and computers.

Burris was arrested at his home and taken to the Calloway County Jail.

