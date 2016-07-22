Furious: Missouri tops list of most angry suspected offenders - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Furious: Missouri tops list of most angry suspected offenders

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Even suspects say 'cheese.'

Turns out, the most common emotion shown in mugshots from across the country is happiness.

That is according to a study completed by Aizman Law Firm.

It took a comprehensive look at 30,000 mugshots and ran them through an online tool that can detect emotions.

Of the 30,000 mugshots, 59 percent show suspects flashing the camera a smile.

North Carolina has the happiest offenders.

Digging a little deeper, the study found the most joyful arrestees are those suspected of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

As for Heartland states, Missouri has some of the angriest and contemptuous mugshots.

Missouri came in at number four on the angry scale, at least at the moment offenders got their photo taken.

The angriest state is Maryland.

However, the study can't say why these suspected offenders were angry, but this was a typical emotion among those arrested for gang offenses, traffic offenses, or weapons offenses.

Missouri also ranked number four for mugshots of alleged culprits most likely to jut out their chins in contempt. 

New Jersey had the most contemptuous arrestees, which according to the law firm is "a stat that might not surprise fans of the reality TV show 'Jersey Shore.'"

People arrested in Kentucky also seem to show a lot of emotion, especially fear.

Kentucky came in at number two on the shyness scale. 

The suspects most likely to look terrified were alleged traffic offenders, those arrested for terrorism or terroristic threats, and statutory rapists.

According to the law firm, it remains a mystery why researchers found so many cheerful suspected offenders, grinning fiercely at the camera.

CLICK HERE for a closer look at the study.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

    Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:44:07 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:47 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:47:04 GMT
    (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...(Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    •   
Powered by Frankly