Heartland Cooks: Julie’s STA Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding

Julie Malone is a bit of a culinary jet setter. She spent six years in New York at the Culinary Institute of American as well as a stint in St. Louis perfecting her art.

Now she’s returned to her roots in Cape Girardeau to cook for family and friends at her new cafe STA on Sprigg.

The cafe has only been open for two weeks and Julie says she’s already sold out of her Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding six times. This dessert is very easy to make but tastes richly complex and to-die-for decadent.

Ingredients:

4 eggs

1 cup sugar

2 cups whole milk or heavy whipping cream

1 Tablespoon vanilla

6 cups 1-inch bread cubes

2 ripe bananas (sliced)

1 cup mini chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk four eggs. Add sugar, milk and vanilla – mixing until smooth. Stir in sliced bananas and chocolate chips.

Add bread cubes and gently fold into egg mixture. You want the bread cubes to retain their shape.

Once the bread cubes are coated well allow mixture to sit and soak for approximately five minutes.

Spray pan or pans with non-stick cooking spray and spoon mixture into pan or pans.

Place baking pan into a larger deep-edged, oven-safe pan. Create a water bath by filling outer pan until water rises halfway up the inner pan.

Bake 50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.