Jail Escape

By: Lauren Keith

Mississippi County, MO - Things will change at the Mississippi County Detention Center. That's what the Sheriff says, in light of two inmates who escaped Thursday night.

The first inmate is Jeremy Warren, the Sheriff says he and another man, Michael Berry, broke out of jail around 11 Thursday night. Officers found Berry early Friday afternoon and they found Warren Friday morning in his hometown of East Prairie.

Sheriff Keith Moore says, the two inmates broke out of the jail, by kicking in a door and squeezing out underneath.

This makes the third time this year an inmate has escaped from the Mississippi County Detention Center and Moore has plans to keep it from happening again.