Marble Hill Sexual Assault Case Dismissed
By: Jeff Cunningham
Marble Hill, MO -- The case against one of three Marble Hill men accused of sexual assault is over. Friday morning, a judge dismissed the case against Bruce Johnson.
Johnson and two other men were accused of having sex with a mentally handicapped woman who attended the same church as the men.
That woman has the mental capacity of a five year old child, but on Friday a judge ruled the woman was not competent to testify in the case and threw out the charges against Johnson.
Bollinger County Prosecutor, Steve Gray spoke to Heartland News about the case. He says, "the problem we got into, by the end of the day, she really fouled up, during cross examination she contradicted herself." As for the other two cases, Gray says, he "may still be able to proceed." He told us, even though the case was tossed, it doesn't exonerate Johnson.
The other two men accused of the sexual assault are still members of the Marble Hill Bible Chapel. Their accuser and her family no longer attend that church.
- Of all crimes, rape is one of the most underreported, making it difficult to count. A National Women’s Study found that 84% of women did not report their rapes to police.
- The National Violence Against Women Survey estimated that 302,091 women and 92,748 men were raped in the 12 months prior to the survey administration. Victims often experience more than one rape. Of those who were raped in the previous 12 months, women experienced 2.9 rapes and men experienced 1.9 rapes, on average.
- 1 in 6 women and 1 in 33 men in the United States has experienced an attempted or completed rape at some time in their lives.
- In 8 out of 10 rape cases, the victim knew the perpetrator.
- Between 1 in 4 and 1 in 5 college women experienced completed or attempted rape during their college years.
- According to the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, a national survey of high school students, approximately 9% of students reported having been forced to have sexual intercourse against their will in their lifetime. Female students (11.9%) were more likely than male students (6.1%) to report having been sexually assaulted. Overall, 12.3% of Black students, 10.4% of Hispanic students, and 7.3% of White students reported forced sexual intercourse.
- Based on a review of state records pertaining to child abuse and neglect, 86,830 children in the United States experienced sexual abuse in 2001.
