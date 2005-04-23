Marble Hill Sexual Assault Case Dismissed

By: Jeff Cunningham

Marble Hill, MO -- The case against one of three Marble Hill men accused of sexual assault is over. Friday morning, a judge dismissed the case against Bruce Johnson.

Johnson and two other men were accused of having sex with a mentally handicapped woman who attended the same church as the men.

That woman has the mental capacity of a five year old child, but on Friday a judge ruled the woman was not competent to testify in the case and threw out the charges against Johnson.

Bollinger County Prosecutor, Steve Gray spoke to Heartland News about the case. He says, "the problem we got into, by the end of the day, she really fouled up, during cross examination she contradicted herself." As for the other two cases, Gray says, he "may still be able to proceed." He told us, even though the case was tossed, it doesn't exonerate Johnson.

The other two men accused of the sexual assault are still members of the Marble Hill Bible Chapel. Their accuser and her family no longer attend that church.