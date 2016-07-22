Group of oil tanks struck by lightning in Hamilton Co., IL

Emergency crews spent much of morning fighting a fire after an oil tank battery was struck by lightning.

It happened this morning in Dale, Ill.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources spokesman, Chris Young, released the following statement on Friday:

“The fire was caused by a lightning strike. One tank containing a small amount of oil burst, but most of the fluids burned off quickly. The IDNR inspector did not observe any fluids in the crop fields or in the ditch near the tank facility. The berm around the tank facility held and contained any fluids. No citations will be issued because the event was caused by a lightning strike, the tank battery had proper containment and the operator was responsive and is beginning cleanup.”

No one got hurt.

