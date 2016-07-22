Group of oil tanks struck by lightning in Hamilton Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Group of oil tanks struck by lightning in Hamilton Co., IL

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
DALE, IL (KFVS) -

Emergency crews spent much of morning fighting a fire after an oil tank battery was struck by lightning.

It happened this morning in Dale, Ill.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources spokesman, Chris Young, released the following statement on Friday:

“The fire was caused by a lightning strike. One tank containing a small amount of oil burst, but most of the fluids burned off quickly. The IDNR inspector did not observe any fluids in the crop fields or in the ditch near the tank facility. The berm around the tank facility held and contained any fluids. No citations will be issued because the event was caused by a lightning strike, the tank battery had proper containment and the operator was responsive and is beginning cleanup.”

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, one tank with oil in it burst, but most of the fluids burned off quickly.

We are told the berm around the tank facility held any fluids that leaked from the tank.

No one got hurt.

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

