SCC to host event for parents with kids entering high school

Shawnee Community College will be hosting a discussion for parents who have questions about the challenges and opportunities kids have in high school on Saturday, July 30.

The discussion will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the SCC River Room located on the main Campus in Ullin, Illinois. The focus will be on exploring education options and available curriculum. Speakers will also talk about other issues, such as writing transcripts, credits, dealing with challenging coursework and any additional questions attendees may have.

All people are welcome to attend, but they especially parents with students in junior high school who are looking into their options for the future.

Those who wish to attend must pre-register by calling Stacy Simpson at (618)-634-3266.

