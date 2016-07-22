Sheriff: Man uses daughter as shield from "people trying to kill him"

A man is behind bars in Graves County after allegedly endangering his 6-year-old daughter on July 21.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Department, Adam Jones, 37, called for help because people were reportedly trying to kill him. He also told the dispatchers he had smoked methamphetamine earlier.

When deputies got to a home on Gills lane, they found Jones sitting in the front yard using his daughter as a shield.

Deputies report Jones was yelling at his daughter that the deputies were going to kill her.

The child was eventually able to get away after deputies ordered Jones to release his daughter.

Jones told investigators that there was a person in a corn field trying to kill him and then changed to someone in the house who had a rifle and was trying to kill him.

Further investigation showed Jones had injured the child while holding her as he walked up and down KY 94. The sheriff's department reports he held the 6-year-old so tight it caused pain.

The Department for Families and Children took custody of the child.

She was checked and not badly harmed.

When Jones was arrested, he was in possession of weed.

He was taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared due to his level of intoxication.

Jones told investigators that he had injected and smoked methamphetamine in front of his daughter earlier in the morning.

While at the hospital, Jones tried to escape numerous times. He also threatened to kill a deputy.

Jones is facing the following charges:

Wanton Endangerment 1st degree

Unlawful Imprisonment 1st degree

Assault 4th degree (child abuse)

Resisting Arrest

Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance(excludes alcohol)

Falsely Reporting an Incident

Possession of Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess

Disorderly Conduct 2nd degree

Terroristic Threatening 3rd degree

