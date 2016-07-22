This week in music: 1975 The Hustle

Let's head back to the mid-1970's, specifically this week in 1975.

If you were dropping quarters in a juke box back then, these were some of your options.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Paul McCartney and Wings at number five with Listen to What the Man Said. The week before the song topped the charts becoming Sir Paul's fourth number one hit since the breakup of the Beatles.

Checking in at number 4 was Olivia Newton-John with Please Mr. Please. It would be her last appearance in the top ten until her huge comeback with a harder edge in 1978.

At number three was the Eagles with One of These Nights. It was the title track of their new album and the late Glenn Frey called it his favorite Eagles record.

In the number two spot was the British group 10cc with their breakthrough ballad I'm Not in Love.

And holding down the number one spot was one of the most popular songs from the disco era. Van McCoy's The Hustle sold over a million copies and won the Grammy the following year for Best Pop Instrumental.

