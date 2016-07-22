July 25 celebrity birthdays

You might say it's a Bold and Beautiful birthday list today.

This actress has the role of Caroline Spencer-Forrester on the daytime soap. Linsey Godfrey is 28 today.

She's played Brook Logan for more than 25 years so you can only imagine some of the twists and turns she's been involved in. Katherine Kelly Lang is 55 today.

He starred as Joey on the NBC sitcom Friends. Matt LeBlanc is 49 today.

She's a high fashion model from Somalia who started a cosmetic company which generates profits of more than $25 million dollars a year. Iman is 60 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.