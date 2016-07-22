FIRST ALERT: Action day issued for dangerous heat and humidity. OPEN APP for full forecast.

When the dog days of summer hit, one of the main places people go is to a water park. Cape splash in Cape Girardeau attracts a lot of families to come out and enjoy their many attractions during the hot summer weather, but sometimes people don't realize just how hot things get.

When the dog days of summer hit, one of the main places people go is to a water park. Cape splash in Cape Girardeau attracts a lot of families to come out and enjoy their many attractions during the hot summer weather, but sometimes people don't realize just how hot things get.

Just how hot do things get in the sun?

Just how hot do things get in the sun?

The Cape Riverfront Market will close early on Saturday, July 23 due to the excessive heat.

The Cape Riverfront Market will close early on Saturday, July 23 due to the excessive heat.

It is Friday, July 22, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Friday is a First Alert Action Day because the heat index for most of the Heartland will reach triple digits again, and higher than any other day this week. Early morning storms moving through southern Illinois may bring gusty winds and rain, but should move out of the area by mid-morning. On the plus-side these storms will cool things down for some northern counties. Brian is tracking temperatures hour by hour for your Friday. FIRST ALERT: The weekend will continue with dangerous heat and humidity.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Early morning crash: Cape Girardeau police are investigating an early morning crash that ended with a truck upside down. The driver lost control of his truck near the intersection of Silver Springs Road and Shawnee Parkway.

Peaceful end: The Republican National Convention came to a close Thursday after Donald Trump gave an hour and 16 minute speech, the longest in recent history. Accepting the Republican nomination in Cleveland, the billionaire twice pledged to be a "voice" for working Americans, restore law and order and to confound elites and doubters by winning the White House in November.

Missing: The Indian air force lost contact with a transport plane carrying 29 people to islands in the Bay of Bengal, the defense ministry said.

Saying goodbye: One of the three officers killed in an ambush in Baton Rouge will be laid to rest today. This morning, a funeral is set for military veteran-turned-officer Mattew Gerald.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).