Early morning crash ends with truck upside down in Cape Girardeau

Early morning crash ends with truck upside down in Cape Girardeau

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau police are investigating an early morning crash that ended with a truck upside down on Friday, July 22.

According to police, the driver left the scene of an accident in East Cape Girardeau.

He then crossed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge into Cape Girardeau.

Around 3:15 a.m. the driver lost control of his truck near the intersection of Silver Springs Road and Shawnee Parkway.

The truck ran up an embankment and flipped.

The driver was not hurt.

However, police arrested him on the suspicion of drunk driving.

One lane of Shawnee Parkway was closed for a short time.

