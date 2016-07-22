5 people arrested in Graves Co., KY for charges including drug possession, bail jumping

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says 5 people were arrested Wednesday after drug detectives conducted a traffic stop and search of a home on KY1241.

Redmon stated that investigators were contacted approximately 10 days ago about illegal activity taking place at 258 St Rt 1241 approximately 4 miles north of Mayfield.

Deputies responded this past weekend of a complaint of a firearm being discharged inside a house where a bedroom window had been shot out.

When officers arrived the person that allegedly fired the gun had fled the scene prior to his arrival.

A warrant of arrest was taken on Anthony Turner, 29, for wanton endangerment.

On Thursday afternoon investigators observed a motorcycle leave the residence and recognized James Turner, 37, of Mayfield.

Turner had an outstanding warrant for bail jumping on a previous criminal charge.

During a search drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine were found in his possession.

While a search warrant was being obtained deputies observed Danielle Miller-Turner, 27, leave her residence, and a passenger, Charles Derek Alhfield.

They were stopped by deputies on US45 N near I-69. Alhfield had an active warrant from McCracken County and has orders by Circuit Judge Tim Stark to stay out of Graves County until 2018.

While deputies were conducting the traffic stop on Turner and Alhfield, they were alerted that Anthony Turner had left the residence and was headed towards the deputies on US45.

Deputies attempted to stop him and he jumped the curb at the Marathon station and drove recklessly up to where the deputies had Danielle and Alhfield stopped.

Anthony Turner was taken into custody and taken to the Graves County Jail.

When Detectives arrived at the house to execute the search warrant they located April Pettigrew-Davis, 32, of Mayfield, inside the house.

While searching the house, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was located.

The five were arrested and incarcerated in the Graves County Jail.

James Turner was charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, and driving without a license.

Anthony Turner was charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Danielle Turner was charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Ahlfield was charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of contempt of court.

April Pettigrew-Davis was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

