5 people arrested in Graves Co., KY for charges including drug p - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 people arrested in Graves Co., KY for charges including drug possession, bail jumping

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Clockwise, starting from the top left: Anthony Turner, Charles Ahlfield, Danielle Miller, Amber Pettigrew-Davis, James Turner. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Clockwise, starting from the top left: Anthony Turner, Charles Ahlfield, Danielle Miller, Amber Pettigrew-Davis, James Turner. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says 5 people were arrested Wednesday after drug detectives conducted a traffic stop and search of a home on KY1241.

Redmon stated that investigators were contacted approximately 10 days ago about illegal activity taking place at 258 St Rt 1241 approximately 4 miles north of Mayfield.

Deputies responded this past weekend of a complaint of a firearm being discharged inside a house where a bedroom window had been shot out.

When officers arrived the person that allegedly fired the gun had fled the scene prior to his arrival.

A warrant of arrest was taken on Anthony Turner, 29, for wanton endangerment.

On Thursday afternoon investigators observed a motorcycle leave the residence and recognized James Turner, 37, of Mayfield.

Turner had an outstanding warrant for bail jumping on a previous criminal charge.

During a search drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine were found in his possession.

While a search warrant was being obtained deputies observed Danielle Miller-Turner, 27, leave her residence, and a passenger, Charles Derek Alhfield.

They were stopped by deputies on US45 N near I-69. Alhfield had an active warrant from McCracken County and has orders by Circuit Judge Tim Stark to stay out of Graves County until 2018.

While deputies were conducting the traffic stop on Turner and Alhfield, they were alerted that Anthony Turner had left the residence and was headed towards the deputies on US45.

Deputies attempted to stop him and he jumped the curb at the Marathon station and drove recklessly up to where the deputies had Danielle and Alhfield stopped.

Anthony Turner was taken into custody and taken to the Graves County Jail.

When Detectives arrived at the house to execute the search warrant they located April Pettigrew-Davis, 32, of Mayfield, inside the house.

While searching the house, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was located.

The five were arrested and incarcerated in the Graves County Jail.

James Turner was charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, and driving without a license.

Anthony Turner was charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Danielle Turner was charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Ahlfield was charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of contempt of court.

April Pettigrew-Davis was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly