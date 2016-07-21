Pokemon Go Art Walk in Downtown Cape this Friday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pokemon Go Art Walk in Downtown Cape this Friday

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Downtown Cape Girardeau will host a Pokemon Go Art Walk this Friday featuring the Mississippi River flood wall murals and the Public Art Sculptures.

The event will kickoff at 6 p.m. at the Arts Council on North Spanish Street with special guest  Ashley Tong who will speak about the widely popular game and its history.

Each participant at the speech will receive a free ticket redeemable at local Downtown Cape Girardeau businesses that are along the Art Walk.

The walk will follow afterwards down Water Street and move up on Broadway stopping at the Public Art Sculptures all while making Pokestops to catch Pokemon characters.

