Golfers play through heat at Lassie's Classic

Women taking part in the Lassie's Classic at the Country Club in Cape Girardeau, Missouri didn't let the heat stop them from playing.

They say they're used to this kind of thing. Plus, they were smart and took the necessary precautions before they teed off.

"You have to keep ahead of the heat," said golfer Ann Dumbrowski. "You pre-hydrate before we start and then you have to continue to drink the entire time, because once you're thirsty it's almost too late."

It is worth pointing out that there weren't may spectators around.

