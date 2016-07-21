Joint task force leads to Paducah man's arrest

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a Paducah man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.

A joint investigation by the Marshall and McCracken County Sheriff's Departments led to the arrest of Joseph A. Childress, 44, of Sunset Drive Paducah, Ky.

Earlier Wednesday, McCracken and Marshall County detectives received a tip that someone would be delivering methamphetamine to a motel located at 2504 Bridge Street in Paducah.

At 11:45 p.m., detectives say they saw Childress arrive on the parking lot of the hotel.

After stopping Childress, they allegedly found methamphetamine concealed inside his hat.

Childress was on probation at the time for possession of cocaine.

He was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.